Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq extend losses after 'hawkish' Fed minutes

This shift towards hawkishness could be problematic for both stock and bond markets," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. The minutes from the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting offered more details on the central bank's shift last month towards a more hawkish monetary policy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 01:09 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq extend losses after 'hawkish' Fed minutes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq added to losses while the Dow turned lower on Wednesday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed officials said the central bank may need to raise interest rates sooner than expected and reduce asset holdings quickly.

The technology sector was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and was last down about 2%, and the Nasdaq was also down about 2%. The rate-sensitive real estate sector was down 2.6%, leading declines among sectors. "This is more hawkish than expected. This shift towards hawkishness could be problematic for both stock and bond markets," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

The minutes from the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting offered more details on the central bank's shift last month towards a more hawkish monetary policy. Policymakers said last month that the U.S. labor market was "very tight." The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.63 points, or 0.26%, to 36,705.02, the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points, or 0.88%, to 4,751.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 319.48 points, or 2.04%, to 15,303.24.

Policymakers had agreed to hasten the end of their pandemic-era program of bond purchases, and issued forecasts anticipating three quarter-percentage-point rate increases during 2022. (Additional reporting by Stephen Culp in New York and Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022