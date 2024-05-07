Zendaya in blue, sparkling J Lo arrive at garden-themed Met Gala

Zendaya posed wearing a blue gown adorned with clusters of grapes on the green and white carpeted entrance to the lavish annual Met Gala on Monday, which this year has a garden theme.

Stars were told to dress in "Garden of Time" attire for the invitation-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits. Film and TV star Zendaya, a host of this year's event, sported heavy eyeliner and a dark blue lamé and organza bias-cut dress worn over a duchess satin corset. Designed by John Galliano, the gown featured clusters of grapes on a hip and arm, a large ruffle on one side and a blue hummingbird on a shoulder.

Jennifer Lopez, another host, wore a beaded, see-through Schiaparelli gown. "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth and musician Bad Bunny also were named hosts of the evening. The high-profile Met Gala is a benefit event for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and marks the opening of its Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

This year's exhibit, called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will feature rare items that have been dormant in the Costume Institute's permanent collection, including designs so fragile that they will be displayed only through animation and projections. Chinese-owned TikTok, which faces a U.S. ban unless its owners sell the social media app to allay security concerns, was among the sponsors of the event. TikTok's CEO Shou Chew was named an honorary co-chair of the gala and was expected to mingle with guests at the event.

