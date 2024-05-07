Left Menu

Zendaya in blue, sparkling J Lo arrive at garden-themed Met Gala

Zendaya posed wearing a blue gown adorned with clusters of grapes on the green and white carpeted entrance to the lavish annual Met Gala on Monday, which this year has a garden theme. Stars were told to dress in "Garden of Time" attire for the invitation-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 04:34 IST
Zendaya in blue, sparkling J Lo arrive at garden-themed Met Gala

Zendaya posed wearing a blue gown adorned with clusters of grapes on the green and white carpeted entrance to the lavish annual Met Gala on Monday, which this year has a garden theme.

Stars were told to dress in "Garden of Time" attire for the invitation-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits. Film and TV star Zendaya, a host of this year's event, sported heavy eyeliner and a dark blue lamé and organza bias-cut dress worn over a duchess satin corset. Designed by John Galliano, the gown featured clusters of grapes on a hip and arm, a large ruffle on one side and a blue hummingbird on a shoulder.

Jennifer Lopez, another host, wore a beaded, see-through Schiaparelli gown. "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth and musician Bad Bunny also were named hosts of the evening. The high-profile Met Gala is a benefit event for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and marks the opening of its Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

This year's exhibit, called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will feature rare items that have been dormant in the Costume Institute's permanent collection, including designs so fragile that they will be displayed only through animation and projections. Chinese-owned TikTok, which faces a U.S. ban unless its owners sell the social media app to allay security concerns, was among the sponsors of the event. TikTok's CEO Shou Chew was named an honorary co-chair of the gala and was expected to mingle with guests at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024