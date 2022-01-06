Anicut Capital appoints Adithya Bharadwaj as Vice President-Investments

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anicut Capital, India's foremost investment firm has announced the appointment of Adithya Bharadwaj as Vice President to lead its early and growth-stage investments function. Adithya will head the expansion of Anicut Capital's investment into the startup ecosystem based out of Bangalore. He will be operating on the equity side, across stages and will also lead the Anicut Accelerator initiative in collaboration with PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai.

Adithya is an experienced investment professional with over a decade of experience in mid-market private equity, business consulting, and transactions advisory. He has invested across industries such as tech, financial services, and healthcare. Prior to this role, Adithya has worked with Axilor Ventures and Stakeboat Capital. He has also served as a member on the board of leading healthcare and semiconductor companies. He is a chartered accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Madras.

Congratulating Adithya on his new role, IAS Balamurugan, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Anicut Capital, said, "Adithya's appointment aligns with our strategic plan to expand our services and initiate a private equity fund this year. We needed someone who comes with wide experience and expertise in private equity, understands the nuts and bolts of venture capitalism, and can further accelerate our startups investments. We congratulate Adithya on his new role and wish him all the best." Adithya Bharadwaj, Vice President, Anicut Capital, speaking on his appointment said, "It's great to join the Anicut family. These are exciting times for the Indian startup and investment ecosystem. Anicut Capital envisions to work with founders and build transformational companies across multiple stages of investment to advance their scale, efficiency, and profitability along with continuous product innovations and customer experience commitments. We will together bring strategies into action to achieve these objectives in the coming years."

Co-founded and incepted by Ashvin Chadha and IAS Balamurugan in 2016, Anicut Capital manages two Alternative Investment Debt Funds known as GAF (Grand Anicut Fund) and an early-stage Angel Fund known as GAAF (Grand Anicut Angel Fund). The team has worked on about 140 primary investments and another 70-80 investments which involved subsequent follow-on rounds and has offices in Delhi and Chennai. Anicut has an Assets Under Management (AUM) of INR 1500 crores across 3 funds. GAF-1 and GAF-2 are category - II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered under SEBI and have been spearheading the SME debt space since 2016 with an AUM of $160 mn. Anicut Angel Fund was launched in early 2020 and has invested over INR 100 crores across 30+ early-stage startups. The funds have financed the likes of Bira, wow! Momo, Sugar Cosmetics, Neeman's, Grip Invest, Blue Tokai, and ShareChat in the past.

