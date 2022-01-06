Tata Starbucks enters into six new cities in India, crosses 250 store benchmark
- Country:
- India
Tata Starbucks on Thursday announced entry into six new markets as part of its expansion into smaller cities in India.
With these new additions, the company now operates 252 Starbucks stores in 26 cities.
It is entering into -- Siliguri, Nashik, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhubaneswar -- a company statement said.
With a growing base of coffee enthusiasts across the country, the brand makes its first appearance in the states of Assam, Goa and Odisha, it said.
''Tata Starbucks is grounded in growing with its partners and customers together and thus expanding our footprint in India is a matter of great pride for us,'' Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said.
Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks Corporation, said this is the largest store expansion in a year.
''The stores are a fusion of the signature Starbucks warm and welcoming design and the city's local culture and craftsmanship, serving as an extension of the neighbourhoods we serve,'' it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Teachmint acqui-hires the Indian arm of Singapore-based startup Teachee
A hero's fall from grace, Olympic success, emergence of new star: 2021 had it all for Indian wrestling
Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India sign definitive agreements for merger
Central Bank of India, U GRO Capital ink co-lending deal, aim Rs 1,000 cr disbursal
With FTA between India and UK on the horizon, 2021 winds up on a promising note