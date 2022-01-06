Sensex slumps 621 points on profit-taking amid negative global cues

Reversing four-days of winning streak, the Indian equities markets key indices witnessed heavy losses on Thursday with benchmark Sensex slumping 621 points on negative global cues amid deepening Omicron concerns. Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT and banking stocks. Tech Mahindra slumped 2.56 per cent. HCL Technologies dipped nearly 2 per cent. Infosys and TCS both lost close to one-and-a-half per cent.

Due to negative cues from the global equities markets, the 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened deep in the red at 59,731.75 points and slumped to a low of 59,290.58 points. The Sensex closed at 59,601.84 points, which is 621.31 points or 1.03 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 60,223.15 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 1 per cent or 179.35 points down at 17,745.90 points. The Nifty slumped to a low of 17,655.55 points in the intra-day. The key indices have witnessed heavy selling pressure after four consecutive days of rally. Profit-taking was witnessed in IT stocks had witnessed a sharp rally in the past week.

Tech Mahindra slumped 2.56 per cent to Rs 1691.65. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries dipped 2.01 per cent to Rs 2416.60. UltraTech Cement was 2.49 per cent down at Rs 7464.60; HCL Technologies 1.99 per cent down at Rs 1285.30; HDFC 1.88 per cent down at Rs 2622.50; HDFC Bank 1.58 per cent down at Rs 1539.90; Kotak Bank 1.55 per cent down at Rs 1891.95; Infosys 1.45 per cent down at Rs 1818.20 and TCS 1.40 per cent down at Rs 3806.85 were among the major Sensex losers.

Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive. IndusInd Bank rose 1.74 per cent to Rs 919.65. Bharti Airtel 1.46 per cent higher at Rs 710.25; Maruti Suzuki 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 7879.10; Bajaj Finance 0.93 per cent higher at Rs 7739.50 and Titan 0.79 per cent higher at Rs 2596.75 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

