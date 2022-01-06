Left Menu

Rail to upgrade accident enquiry process, to introduce tools developed by Japan

The Railways has decided to upgrade its accident enquiry process by introducing industry-standard cause and effect analysis techniques like Ishikawa Fishbone diagrams and other such tools developed by Japan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:00 IST
Rail to upgrade accident enquiry process, to introduce tools developed by Japan
  • Country:
  • India

The Railways has decided to upgrade its accident enquiry process by introducing industry-standard cause and effect analysis techniques like Ishikawa (Fishbone) diagrams and other such tools developed by Japan. An order issued Wednesday by the Railway Board said the Fishbone technique and other tools like the 5-why analysis would lead to better determination of the root-cause and, thereby, minimising the chances of recurrence.

Both these techniques have been developed by Japan and are widely used in different sectors to systematically looking at effects and the causes and fins a solution to a problem. ''The accident enquiry committees should, invariably, carry out Fishbone analysis in all cases of consequential accidents as a part of Accident Enquiry process for identification of the root-cause and recommend corrective measures based on the same. ''Further, in case of SPADS (Signal Passing at Danger), 5-Whys (Why-Why) root-cause analysis may be carried out to improve the incisiveness of the accident investigation. The accident enquiry report approving authority may please be directed to ensure that root-cause analysis techniques as mentioned above are used in respective cases without fail,'' the order stated.

It also said that the introduction of these techniques may require training of officers and personnel involved which has to be organised by the railway zones at their end. The Railway Board also said that short courses are being organised by Director General of the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR).

These instructions on upgrading the accident enquiry process will become effective from February 1, the order stated. Enquiries into railway accidents are conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Security which comes under the Ministry of Aviation to make it impartial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022