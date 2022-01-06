MSN to launch generic anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir under 'Molulow' brand
Pharmaceuticals firm MSN Group on Thursday said it will launch its generic anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir under the brand Molulow in India. The group is all set to launch the generic Molnupiravir 200 mg capsules and it is being manufactured at its USFDA and MHRA accredited facility based out of Hyderabad, MSN Group said in a statement.
- Country:
- India
Pharmaceuticals firm MSN Group on Thursday said it will launch its generic anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir under the brand 'Molulow' in India. The group is all set to launch the generic Molnupiravir 200 mg capsules and it is being manufactured at its USFDA and MHRA accredited facility based out of Hyderabad, MSN Group said in a statement. Molulow will come as a pack of 4x10 capsule strips with each capsule in 200 mg strength. Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation (EUA) in India. Other homegrown pharma majors such as Strides Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hetero, Torrent, Optimus and Brinton Pharma have already announced plans to roll out their generic versions of the drug.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SASSA makes strides in making payments for COVID-19 grant
Optimus Pharma granted permission for restricted use under emergency situation from the DCGI for its COVID-19 pill MOLNUPIRAVIR
Brinton Pharma to launch generic version of anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir next week in India
Strides Pharma Science to soon launch generic Molnupiravir for COVID patients
Optimus Pharma to launch COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir shortly