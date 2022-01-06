MSN to launch generic anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir under 'Molulow' brand

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceuticals firm MSN Group on Thursday said it will launch its generic anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir under the brand 'Molulow' in India. The group is all set to launch the generic Molnupiravir 200 mg capsules and it is being manufactured at its USFDA and MHRA accredited facility based out of Hyderabad, MSN Group said in a statement. Molulow will come as a pack of 4x10 capsule strips with each capsule in 200 mg strength. Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation (EUA) in India. Other homegrown pharma majors such as Strides Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hetero, Torrent, Optimus and Brinton Pharma have already announced plans to roll out their generic versions of the drug.

