Left Menu

CSS Corp appoints Ashok Philipose as Chief Delivery Officer

Philipose will lead CSS Corps global delivery and operations, and also serve as an integral part of the executive leadership team, influencing the organisations path to sustainable growth, profitability, employee focus and expansion, a statement said.He brings with him over 25 years of experience at Wipro in various leadership roles, spanning delivery management, risk management and organisation building, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:34 IST
CSS Corp appoints Ashok Philipose as Chief Delivery Officer
  • Country:
  • India

Customer experience and technology services provider CSS Corp on Friday said it has appointed former Wipro executive Ashok Philipose as its Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer. Philipose will lead CSS Corp's global delivery and operations, and also serve as an integral part of the executive leadership team, influencing the organisation's path to sustainable growth, profitability, employee focus and expansion, a statement said.

He brings with him over 25 years of experience at Wipro in various leadership roles, spanning delivery management, risk management and organisation building, it added. He has been instrumental in setting up delivery organisations for large and strategic accounts across multiple verticals at Wipro. He had orchestrated strategic interventions to drive improvement of customer satisfaction and profitability for the Indian business of Wipro in his capacity as the Country Delivery Head.

''With extensive operational and leadership experience, Ashok has a proven track record of integrating & building teams, engaging employees, delivering customer satisfaction, managing delivery for multi-million-dollar businesses worldwide, and ensuring operational excellence,” CSS Corp CEO Sunil Mittal said.

CSS Corp has been striving to redefine industry benchmarks through its commitment to quality, dedication to innovation and focus on delivering superlative revenue-impacting solutions to marquee hyper-growth customers, he added.

''The addition of Ashok is an important step towards strengthening our management team and setting it up for future scale and growth,” Mittal said. On his appointment, Philipose said it's great to be part of an organisation that is high on values and ethics and is on the path to creating disruption in the industry with its unique solutions, platforms and business models. ''I look forward with excitement to contribute towards creating a scalable delivery strategy and operations ecosystem that can sustainably cater to our ongoing organic growth of over 25 per cent,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022