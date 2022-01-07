CSS Corp appoints Ashok Philipose as Chief Delivery Officer

Customer experience and technology services provider CSS Corp on Friday said it has appointed former Wipro executive Ashok Philipose as its Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer. Philipose will lead CSS Corp's global delivery and operations, and also serve as an integral part of the executive leadership team, influencing the organisation's path to sustainable growth, profitability, employee focus and expansion, a statement said.

He brings with him over 25 years of experience at Wipro in various leadership roles, spanning delivery management, risk management and organisation building, it added. He has been instrumental in setting up delivery organisations for large and strategic accounts across multiple verticals at Wipro. He had orchestrated strategic interventions to drive improvement of customer satisfaction and profitability for the Indian business of Wipro in his capacity as the Country Delivery Head.

''With extensive operational and leadership experience, Ashok has a proven track record of integrating & building teams, engaging employees, delivering customer satisfaction, managing delivery for multi-million-dollar businesses worldwide, and ensuring operational excellence,” CSS Corp CEO Sunil Mittal said.

CSS Corp has been striving to redefine industry benchmarks through its commitment to quality, dedication to innovation and focus on delivering superlative revenue-impacting solutions to marquee hyper-growth customers, he added.

''The addition of Ashok is an important step towards strengthening our management team and setting it up for future scale and growth,” Mittal said. On his appointment, Philipose said it's great to be part of an organisation that is high on values and ethics and is on the path to creating disruption in the industry with its unique solutions, platforms and business models. ''I look forward with excitement to contribute towards creating a scalable delivery strategy and operations ecosystem that can sustainably cater to our ongoing organic growth of over 25 per cent,” he added.

