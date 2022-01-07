PepsiCo launches limited edition festive packs of 7Up for TN market

Food and beverage major PepsiCo has unveiled specially curated limited edition packs of its popular soft drink '7Up' for the Tamil Nadu market in view of the forthcoming harvest festival Pongal, the company said on Friday.

7Up has been launched in an all-new limited edition festive pack featuring the mascot 'Fido Dido' marking the celebrations of the auspicious Pongal festival, the company said in a statement here.

''7Up is privileged to have been part of the rich Tamil Nadu culture and this time we really wanted to celebrate Pongal in a special way. The limited edition packs are our endeavour to bring alive the festive spirit…'', PepsiCo India, senior marketing director (Flavors), Naseeb Puri said.

The limited edition packs are a tribute to the spirit of Pongal and take inspiration from the various elements that define the harvest festival, the company said.

Right from the intricate art of kolam (rangoli) to the use of sugarcane and pots to cook the delicacies, the packs are a representation of Pongal festival.

The new 7Up packs would be available across 600 ml, one litre and 2.25 litre packs and the company has planned to showcase hoardings and posters across public spots in select cities, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)