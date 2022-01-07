Left Menu

Deep Jaggi elevated as CEO of IndoStar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:45 IST
Deep Jaggi elevated as CEO of IndoStar
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Brookfield and Everstone-promoted NBFC IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd on Friday elevated Deep Jaggi as its chief executive officer (CEO).

The NBFC's Vice Chairman R Sridhar has decided to step down on completion of his five-year term, which will end on April 17, 2022, the lender said in a release.

In his current role as chief business officer (CBO) of IndoStar, Jaggi has been responsible for the overall retail business development and collections.

Under his leadership, the retail business has established a pan-India presence by adding resources in the north and east regions, the release said.

Jaggi has over two decades of experience with HDB Financial (wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Ltd), Cholamandalam and Apollo Tyres.

IndoStar is engaged in providing financing for used and new commercial vehicles for transporters, loans to SME borrowers and affordable home finance through its wholly-owned subsidiary, IndoStar Home Finance Pvt Ltd. PTI HV ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022