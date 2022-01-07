Deep Jaggi elevated as CEO of IndoStar

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Brookfield and Everstone-promoted NBFC IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd on Friday elevated Deep Jaggi as its chief executive officer (CEO).

The NBFC's Vice Chairman R Sridhar has decided to step down on completion of his five-year term, which will end on April 17, 2022, the lender said in a release.

In his current role as chief business officer (CBO) of IndoStar, Jaggi has been responsible for the overall retail business development and collections.

Under his leadership, the retail business has established a pan-India presence by adding resources in the north and east regions, the release said.

Jaggi has over two decades of experience with HDB Financial (wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Ltd), Cholamandalam and Apollo Tyres.

IndoStar is engaged in providing financing for used and new commercial vehicles for transporters, loans to SME borrowers and affordable home finance through its wholly-owned subsidiary, IndoStar Home Finance Pvt Ltd. PTI HV ABM ABM

