11767 licensed arms deposited in Manipur as model code of conduct comes into vogue

In Manipur 11767 out of the total 25299 licensed arms have been deposited on Saturday in police stations of the restive state where the model code of conduct came into vogue after the declaration of the Assembly poll dates, chief electoral officer Rajesh Agarwal said.

Polling for the 12th Manipur Assembly will be held in 38 constituencies in the first phase on February 27 and in 22 seats in the second phase on March 3 and asked the stakeholders to abide by the model code of conduct till the end of the election process.

The poll dates for Manipur along with those for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa were announced by the Election Commission earlier in the day.

Counting of votes for the 60-member Manipur House is scheduled on March 10 and the election process will be completed before March 12, Agarwal said.

The maximum number of star campaigners for recognised parties has been restricted to 30 instead of 40, while for unrecognized parties it has been restricted to 15 from 20 in view of the COVID situation, he said.

Voters will be provided with face masks and gloves for exercising their franchise and services of ASHA workers and volunteers will be utilized to ensure sanitisation and queue management. Polling stations will be sanitized a day before the poll, Agarwal said.

A total 1099 polling locations out of the total 2959 and 763 polling locations have been identified as ''vulnerable and critical'' and majority of these polling locations will be brought under webcasting/videography, he said.

Six assembly constituencies in the state have been identified as expenditure sensitive ones, the CEO said.

Campaigning for the election in both phases will come to an end 72 hours instead of 48 hours before the beginning of the poll, he said.

According to the final photo electoral roll there are 9,85,119 male, 10,49,639 women voters and 208 transgender electors who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

The number of electors with disability is 14565 for whom the Election Commission has made provisions for postal ballot, while the number of voters above 80 years of age is 41867, Agarwal added.

