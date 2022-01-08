Left Menu

Solapur Tollways gets NHAI notice for suspension of right to collect toll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:34 IST
Solapur Tollways gets NHAI notice for suspension of right to collect toll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Solapur Tollways Pvt Ltd (STPL), a wholly-owned arm of Bharat Road Network Ltd, has received a notice from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for suspension of concessionaire's right to collect toll fees and other revenues for a period of six months for a section of NH-9 project.

During the said suspension period, NHAI shall act on behalf of the concessionaire and collect necessary fees and revenue in accordance with the concession agreement, Bharat Road Network Ltd said in a filing to BSE. Subsequently, the company along with STPL is keeping a close watch on the situation and is taking steps towards necessary legal recourse in the said matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge; CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids and more

Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, comin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022