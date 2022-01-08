Solapur Tollways gets NHAI notice for suspension of right to collect toll

Solapur Tollways Pvt Ltd (STPL), a wholly-owned arm of Bharat Road Network Ltd, has received a notice from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for suspension of concessionaire's right to collect toll fees and other revenues for a period of six months for a section of NH-9 project.

During the said suspension period, NHAI shall act on behalf of the concessionaire and collect necessary fees and revenue in accordance with the concession agreement, Bharat Road Network Ltd said in a filing to BSE. Subsequently, the company along with STPL is keeping a close watch on the situation and is taking steps towards necessary legal recourse in the said matter.

