Left Menu

Interest calculator soon in GSTR-3B for delayed monthly tax payment

GST Network, which provides technology backbone for the indirect tax regime, will shortly release interest calculator functionality in monthly tax payment form GSTR-3B to help taxpayers in calculating interest for delayed tax payment.This new functionality will compute the minimum interest applicable on the basis of the values declared by the taxpayers in GSTR-3B for a particular tax period, GSTN said in an advisory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 13:53 IST
Interest calculator soon in GSTR-3B for delayed monthly tax payment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

GST Network, which provides the technology backbone for the indirect tax regime, will shortly release interest calculator functionality in monthly tax payment form GSTR-3B to help taxpayers in calculating interest for delayed tax payment.

This new functionality will compute the minimum interest applicable based on the values declared by the taxpayers in GSTR-3B for a particular tax period, GSTN said in an advisory. ''To facilitate taxpayers in doing self-assessment, the new functionality of interest calculator is being released in GSTR-3B. This functionality will assist taxpayers in calculating the interest applicable for delayed filing of returns. Taxpayers will have to verify and discharge the correct interest liability as per law, as payment of interest is statutory compliance,'' it said. As per Goods and Services Tax law, 18 percent interest is charged for failure to pay tax liability on time, while 24 percent interest is levied for an undue or excess claim of input tax credit (ITC) or reduction of output tax liability. This functionality will be made available on the GST Portal shortly, the advisory said, adding it will improve ease in filing returns. AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said,'' this change will enhance the user experience by affording them the necessary tools to compute precise interest liability and enable authorities in a timely collection.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022