Left Menu

Air France suspends flights to sanctions-hit Mali

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:20 IST
Air France suspends flights to sanctions-hit Mali

Air France has suspended flights to Mali, an airline spokesperson said on Monday, because of security risks in the West African nation following sweeping new sanctions and border closures imposed by the regional bloc.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday agreed https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/mali-eyes-elections-four-years-west-african-bloc-mulls-sanctions-2022-01-09 a raft of restrictions against Mali, including the suspension of financial transactions, over the interim authorities' failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed after a 2020 military coup. Mali's neighbours have closed their road and air borders, prompting regional airlines such as Ivory Coast's national carrier Air Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso's Air Burkina to halt flights to the Malian capital Bamako on Monday.

Mali's interim government has condemned the latest sanctions as illegal and illegitimate and urged citizens to remain calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022