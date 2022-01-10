Air France suspends flights to sanctions-hit Mali

Air France has suspended flights to Mali, an airline spokesperson said on Monday, because of security risks in the West African nation following sweeping new sanctions and border closures imposed by the regional bloc.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday agreed https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/mali-eyes-elections-four-years-west-african-bloc-mulls-sanctions-2022-01-09 a raft of restrictions against Mali, including the suspension of financial transactions, over the interim authorities' failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed after a 2020 military coup. Mali's neighbours have closed their road and air borders, prompting regional airlines such as Ivory Coast's national carrier Air Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso's Air Burkina to halt flights to the Malian capital Bamako on Monday.

Mali's interim government has condemned the latest sanctions as illegal and illegitimate and urged citizens to remain calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)