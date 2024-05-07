PM Modi Accuses Opponents of Baseless Attacks After Exposing Their Alleged Agenda
PTI | Khargone | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
As I have exposed their agenda, they have emptied their entire dictionary of abuses against me, says PM Modi targeting opponents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
