DB Schenker starts direct weekly chartered freighter services to Munich, Chicago from Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • India

Global logistics services provider DB Schenker on Tuesday announced the expansion of its global flight operations in India with a direct weekly chartered freighter service, connecting Munich and Chicago Rockford airports from Bengaluru.

The company, owned by the Deutsche Bahn Group, already operates such chartered freighter services to Mumbai and Chennai from the US and Europe, to facilitate both exports and imports.

The weekly flight operations initiative is a part of the global flight operations program, DB Schenker said in a statement.

The charter facilities provide stable uplift and capacity in an unpredictable market situation, that is suited for one-stop logistics in the hi-tech, automotive, industrial and the pharmaceutical/healthcare industries, according to the company.

''India is one of the key markets for DB Schenker globally. With the new Bengaluru facility, we are strengthening our global flight operations to meet the growing logistics demand of the customers in the country,'' said Vivek Chopra, Acting CEO of the Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker.

Through this facility, DB Schenker will continue to offer timely and reliable deliveries to its customers and help them keep their supply chains stable, he said.

The new B777 ''flight operations'' initiative is aimed at simplifying the logistics services of the fast-growing industries in India, offering seamless capacity to support customers' requirements, the company said, adding, the cargo will be secured from departure to arrival, with no extra handling requirement during the transit.

The door-to-door transit time via DB Schenker flight operations will remain approximately five days for Europe and US-bound shipments, it said.

Besides, land transport network to the EU and the US, DB Schenker also specialises in handling temperature-controlled shipments within 'thermal blankets' and ULD movement, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

