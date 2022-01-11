IRB Infra arm Palsit Dankuni Tollway achieves financial closure for a project

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Palsit Dankuni Tollway Pvt Ltd has achieved financial closure for its build-operate and transfer (BOT) project of six-laning of NH-19 corridor between Palsit and Dankuni in West Bengal.

IRB Infrastructure in a statement said the project cost is Rs 2,314 crore.

It said the project is six-laning of 63.83 km stretch from Palsit to Dankuni on NH-19 and the company will commence tolling after receiving appointed date from NHAI. Lenders to extend financial support of Rs 1,650 crore, IRB Infrastructure added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)