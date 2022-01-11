Left Menu

IRB Infra arm Palsit Dankuni Tollway achieves financial closure for a project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:56 IST
New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Palsit Dankuni Tollway Pvt Ltd has achieved financial closure for its build-operate and transfer (BOT) project of six-laning of NH-19 corridor between Palsit and Dankuni in West Bengal.

IRB Infrastructure in a statement said the project cost is Rs 2,314 crore.

It said the project is six-laning of 63.83 km stretch from Palsit to Dankuni on NH-19 and the company will commence tolling after receiving appointed date from NHAI. Lenders to extend financial support of Rs 1,650 crore, IRB Infrastructure added.

