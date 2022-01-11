Customers can pay customs duty through ICEGATE portal: Karur Vysya Bank

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday said customers would be able to directly pay their customs duty through the ICEGATE platform following Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs recent approval to the bank to collect taxes.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank said the bank customers would be able to remit their customs duty through Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) portal of the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs.

CBIC had earlier approved the inclusion of the bank as one of the authorised bankers for collection of taxes. ''Customers can now directly pay their customs duty by selecting KVB in ICEGATE. This facility opens doors for the bank for further acquisition of current account customers,'' the Bank's Managing Director and CEO, B Ramesh Babu said in a bank statement.

The link for the payment has been enabled in ICEGATE, the national portal of the Indian Customs that provides e-filing services to trade, cargo and other trading partners electronically, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)