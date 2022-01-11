Left Menu

United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:15 IST
United Airlines Holdings Inc's Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a note sent to employees, Kirby added that the company is reducing its near-term flight schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

