Hexa co-founder Shubam Goyal, Head of Product, will join Bizongo as Senior Product Manager and Sushmita Chavan, Head of Business Operations at Hexa will join as Product Intelligence Specialist along with six other team members, according to a statement.Acquihire is the process of acquiring a company primarily to recruit its employees.The company aims to add close to 100 people across its product, engineering and sales team by December 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:43 IST
Healthcare ed-tech startup Virohan on Tuesday said it has partnered with chain of super-specialty eye hospitals EYE Q to provide training for healthcare professionals. The partnership aims to train and deploy hundreds of Allied Health Professionals to the workforce at over 50 locations, Virohan said in a statement.

The partnership with Virohan will include training and deployment of Operating Theatre Technicians and Hospital Administrators initially and may expand further as the manpower requirements of EYE Q Hospitals increases.

“We are thrilled to initiate our partnership with EYE Q Hospitals. We believe this partnership is the very spirit of Virohan's core value proposition – provide market demand led training to youth and get them progressive careers,” Virohan CEO and co-founder Kunaal Dudeja added. *** *Bizongo acquihires edtech Hexa; to add 100 employees by Dec 2022 B2B ecommerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo on Tuesday announced the acquihire of Bengaluru-based Hexa, a cloud platform for college placements. Hexa co-founder Shubam Goyal, Head of Product, will join Bizongo as Senior Product Manager and Sushmita Chavan, Head of Business Operations at Hexa will join as Product Intelligence Specialist along with six other team members, according to a statement.

Acquihire is the process of acquiring a company primarily to recruit its employees.

The company aims to add close to 100 people across its product, engineering and sales team by December 2022. The technology company is actively looking at acquihire as a way to strengthen its workforce. Bizongo's acquihire follows its fundraise of USD 110 million in its Series D round led by New York-based Tiger Global Management.

