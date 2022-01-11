Left Menu

Gold valued at Rs 72.80 lakh seized from three women at Hyderabad airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:52 IST
Gold valued at Rs 72.80 lakh seized from three women at Hyderabad airport
Gold weighing 1,481 grams and valued at Rs 72.80 lakh was seized from three women passengers in separate cases at the international airport here on Tuesday, Customs officials said.

The women arrived here from Dubai in different flights and two of them carrying gold in paste form hid it inside undergarments, while the other concealed it inside the rectum, they said.

Hyderabad Customs booked three cases for smuggling of gold and said further investigations were on.

