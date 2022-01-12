U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients

The U.S. government Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen Inc's Aduhelm but will require patients to be enrolled in a clinical trial, potentially limiting access. Biogen shares were down 7.3% at $224 in extended trading on Tuesday.

The decision from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the health agency that runs Medicare, could change as it seeks comment from companies and patients. A final decision is due on April 11. The unusual move to require clinical trials for recipients of the already approved drug comes after a six-month process in which CMS had been working on a national coverage policy for the drug.

Aduhelm won U.S. approval last June despite its questionable efficacy against the brain-wasting disease. Only one of Biogen's two pivotal trials demonstrated the drug's ability slow the rate of cognitive decline for Alzheimer's patients. Biogen said in a statement that the decision to require the trial "will exclude almost all patients who may benefit."

The requirements "can take months to years to initiate," it said, and promised to urge the agency to align its coverage policy with the populations that have been studied in previous clinical trials. "We believe Alzheimer's patients should have access consistent with other therapies with FDA accelerated approval," the statement said.

Many experts have questioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's rationale for Aduhelm's approval without more definitive proof of benefit, and doctors have held back on prescribing it. Sales so far have been weak and Biogen last month cut the medication's list price by about half to $28,200 per year.

Cowen analyst Eric Assaraf said in a research note that the decision to restrict coverage to clinical trial participants was more restrictive than he had expected, noting that the agency could have simply required Biogen to maintain a registry that documented patient response to the drug. He said CMS may change its stance in the final decision. Aduhelm's high price also has raised concerns over the toll it might take on the Medicare program, the U.S. government health plan for people age 65 and over. Because Alzheimer's is an age-related disease, around 85% of people who might use the medicine are in the government plan.

Aduhelm, given as a monthly infusion, is a monoclonal antibody designed to remove a type of brain plaque associated with Alzheimer's Disease. Patients need to be monitored for potential side effects including brain swelling. The final CMS coverage terms are expected to apply to all drugs in the class, including experimental medications in development by Eli Lilly & Co, Roche Holding AG and Biogen partner Eisai Co Ltd.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer, Bill Berkrot and Devika Syamnath)

