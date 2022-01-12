DLF shares jump 2 pc

Left Menu

Shares of realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday jumped 2 per cent after the company sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital.The stock gained 2.02 per cent to settle at Rs 417.50 on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:42 IST
Shares of realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday jumped 2 per cent after the company sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital.

The stock gained 2.02 per cent to settle at Rs 417.50 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.26 per cent to Rs 426.70. On NSE, it jumped 1.84 per cent to close at Rs 416.40.

In volume terms, 5.57 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.28 crore on NSE. Realty major DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital, reflecting strong demand for luxury apartments.

