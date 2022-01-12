Left Menu

Mexico eyeing market concentration on Citi sale, ministry says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:13 IST
  • Mexico

Mexican will pay close attention to the issue of market concentration as Citigroup prepares to sell its consumer banking business in Mexico, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"The departure from our country of such a large consumer bank raises delicate matters for the finance and regulatory authorities, which will receive rigorous and strict attention from the finance ministry, including a fundamental issue regarding concentration," the ministry said.

