Cairn Oil & Gas Wins Sustainability 4.0 Award 2021 by Frost & Sullivan and TERI

• The award was acknowledged by Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, during a live virtual award ceremony Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private oil and gas exploration company, has won the 'Leaders Award' at the Sustainability 4.0 Award 2021, jointly convened by Frost & Sullivan and The Energy & Research Institute (TERI). Cairn has also emerged as 'Sustainability Front Runners Companies' under the 'Mega large business' category, scoring 947 out of 1200'. The award was acknowledged by Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, during a live virtual award ceremony.

These awards are the 12th edition of the prestigious legacy organized by Frost & Sullivan, which has over 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents, and TERI. The award aims to highlight the need for linkages between an organization's strategy, governance, and financial performance and the social, environmental and economic context within which it operates, enabling businesses to make sustainable decisions that ensure long-term stakeholder value.

Cairn also received certifications of participation under the Jury Special Mention Award category for its case studies on "Utilization of Associated Natural Gas for power generation and thereby reducing GHG emissions" and "E-kaksha – a unique digital education initiative". The awards are among the most prestigious in recognizing efforts made by corporate players and industries in achieving sustainability.

Receiving the award, Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas said, "We stand by our commitments towards ESG goals, and this award further confirms our tireless efforts in this direction. We are glad to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan and TERI. The Sustainability 4.0 Award is a testament to the positive transformation at Cairn's areas of operations by intertwining the 4 Ps: Purpose, Partnership, Planet, and People. This award will further motivate us to drive our vision of ensuring holistic socioeconomic development while achieving our goal of ensuring energy Aatmanirbharta for India." Cairn's dynamic approach towards sustainability can be seen in its operations and CSR initiatives. The entire freshwater requirement of its Rajasthan and Ravva operations are being met through saline aquifers while more than 96% of the produced water is being recycled through reinjection. Similarly, as has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan and TERI, the company has been efficiently using associated natural gas for meeting its power and heating requirements. Cairn has also planted 279 acres of mangroves along the coasts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. In Rajasthan's arid Thar, a floral biodiversity park hosting over 100 species now dots the landscape of Barmer's Mangala Processing Terminal while a 1531-acre green belt of indigenous trees like Khejri, Kumta, Neem has also been developed. Similarly, Cairn has worked towards revitalizing traditional structures to collect and harvest rainwater and conducted de-siltation of traditional nadis in the arid rural areas of the Thar desert. The company continues to support the lives of people around our operations, impacting over 6 crore people directly and indirectly. Cairn also strives to contribute to the field of education in the digital space and its digital education Project E-kaksha and online vocational training through Cairn Enterprise Centre in Barmer has further supported government initiatives during the pandemic, touching more than 4 crore lives. Over the years, Cairn's positive initiatives have brought visible transformation in the areas of its operations and this Sustainability 4.0 Award will further encourage the company in strengthening its sustainability vision. About Cairn Oil & Gas Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone. Cairn Oil & Gas has recently reiterated that it is a separate entity with no connection to Cairn Energy PLC, the Scottish oil and gas exploration company. The brand name 'Cairn' is now exclusively owned by Vedanta Limited, and all others will discontinue the use of the brand name 'Cairn'.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals companies with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium& Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation-building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and the environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, has been set up as model Anganwadi focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programs with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as the best CSR project by the Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

