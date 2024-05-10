All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus to lead as Namibia announce T20 WC squad

Star all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus has been named captain as Namibia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Namibia had a stupendous performance at last year's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier where they stayed unbeaten in the tournament. Erasmus will lead an experienced group as JJ Smit is named vice-captain.

12 of the 15 cricketers that featured in the qualifying have once again been named in Namibia's T20 World Cup squad. All-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton has been the biggest exclusion from the squad alongside veteran Pikky Ya France and young batter Shawn Fouche. Inexperienced pacer Dylan Leicher, left-arm seamer Ruben Trumpelmann and youngster Jack Brassell are the players who have been promoted to the squad after failing to feature in the qualifier round.

Namibia have been drawn in Group B of the ICC event alongside, Australia, England, Oman, and Scotland. They will take on Oman in their tournament opener in Barbados on June 2 and further fixtures against Scotland, Australia and England. Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut. (ANI)

