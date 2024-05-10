Left Menu

All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus to lead as Namibia announce T20 WC squad

Star all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus has been named captain as Namibia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 23:16 IST
All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus to lead as Namibia announce T20 WC squad
Gerhard Erasmus with Namibia squad. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus has been named captain as Namibia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Namibia had a stupendous performance at last year's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier where they stayed unbeaten in the tournament. Erasmus will lead an experienced group as JJ Smit is named vice-captain.

12 of the 15 cricketers that featured in the qualifying have once again been named in Namibia's T20 World Cup squad. All-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton has been the biggest exclusion from the squad alongside veteran Pikky Ya France and young batter Shawn Fouche. Inexperienced pacer Dylan Leicher, left-arm seamer Ruben Trumpelmann and youngster Jack Brassell are the players who have been promoted to the squad after failing to feature in the qualifier round.

Namibia have been drawn in Group B of the ICC event alongside, Australia, England, Oman, and Scotland. They will take on Oman in their tournament opener in Barbados on June 2 and further fixtures against Scotland, Australia and England. Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024