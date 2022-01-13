Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems inaugurates its first Indian facility in Gujarat

Luxembourg-based global medical cold chain solutions provider, B Medical Systems has inaugurated its first Indian manufacturing facility at Mundra in Gujarat, set up at an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The new facility has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 units of medical cold chain products such as vaccine refrigerators, freezers, and transport boxes, which can also be quickly scaled up based on demand, it said.

''The facility in Mundra is the company's first-ever manufacturing facility outside Europe and is expected to generate hundreds of employment opportunities in the Kutch region,'' the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, Peggy Frantzen inaugurated the facility in the presence of Executive Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, Rakshit Shah, and others.

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined the event via video conferencing along with company's CEO Luc Provost.

Bettel said the facility was the outcome of his first virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the company setting up a Make in India production site for medical cold chain equipment within a year.

He also commended Gujarat for its ''investment friendliness.''.

B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd was established in early 2021 after the company received an invitation from Modi to establish a production facility to support the country's immunisation efforts following the virtual bilateral summit between India and Luxembourg on November 19, 2020, the release said.

On the occasion, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala virtually unveiled ''the first Made in India multi-mode vaccine refrigerator/freezer and/or ice-pack freezer unit of B Medical Systems which will play a big role in enhancing the National Animal Disease Control Programme,'' it said.

Company's CEO Luc Provost said the company has found its ''second home in Mundra,'' and its journey to India has been a ''flawless experience.'' CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd, Jesal Doshi called it a ''dream come true and a historical moment for B Medical Systems.'' The company said a majority of its workforce will comprise women, and announced the launch of two CSR projects for the education of nearly 1,000 marginalised children to support the education of orphans and children of doli/palkhi workers, the release added.

