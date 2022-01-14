Left Menu

Mumbai: Four GRP personnel suspended for violating anti-sabotage checking norms

Four personnel of the Government Railway Police GRP here have been suspended for not following the guidelines while carrying out an anti-sabotage check at a railway station last month, an official said on Thursday. The jeweller had claimed that some of the gold from his bag went missing after the check.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 00:03 IST
Mumbai: Four GRP personnel suspended for violating anti-sabotage checking norms
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • India

Four personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) here have been suspended for not following the guidelines while carrying out an anti-sabotage check at a railway station last month, an official said on Thursday. ''These personnel had failed to obey the instructions related to anti-sabotage checking as issued by their superiors, including that of standing in a line behind the desk and being clearly seen in a camera during the operation,'' he said.

The action was taken after a jeweller had complained to the authorities that on December 16, just before he was about to board Gitanjali Express from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), his luggage was checked by the GRP personnel as part of an anti-sabotage measure, the official said. The jeweller had claimed that some of the gold from his bag went missing after the check. However, he later informed that it was later found inside the bag. He denied any misconduct on the part of the GRP personnel, he said. According to the official, a probe is being carried out in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global
4
NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022