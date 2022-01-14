PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 14
Headlines - Prince Andrew to lose royal titles in latest fallout from Epstein ties https://on.ft.com/3trHhmu - German prosecutors file first charges in Wirecard fraud https://on.ft.com/3fjG1JQ - France eases ban on travellers from the UK https://on.ft.com/3nlX0iP - Google bets on return to office with $1 bln purchase of London building https://on.ft.com/3zXmFn5 - Nordea bank picks former RBS chief Stephen Hester as next chair https://on.ft.com/3nrPaEF Overview - Prince Andrew is to stop using the title "his royal highness" and lose his role as a royal patron to scores of organisations as controversy continues over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Prince Andrew to lose royal titles in latest fallout from Epstein ties https://on.ft.com/3trHhmu - German prosecutors file first charges in Wirecard fraud https://on.ft.com/3fjG1JQ
- France eases ban on travellers from the UK https://on.ft.com/3nlX0iP - Google bets on return to office with $1 bln purchase of London building https://on.ft.com/3zXmFn5
- Nordea bank picks former RBS chief Stephen Hester as next chair https://on.ft.com/3nrPaEF Overview
- Prince Andrew is to stop using the title "his royal highness" and lose his role as a royal patron to scores of organisations as controversy continues over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. - A former business associate of ex-Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek has become the first person to be charged by German prosecutors over the multibillion-euro fraud at the once high-flying payments company.
- France has lifted most of its restrictions on vaccinated travellers from the UK, which will pave the way for tourists to return starting on Friday. - Google has said it will spend $1 billion to purchase its office building near London's Tottenham Court Road, in a big bet on its employees coming back to work.
- Nordea NDAFI.HE> has nominated former RBS chief executive and current easyJet chair Stephen Hester as its next chair, as the Nordic region' biggest bank continues its turnround after a Russian money-laundering scandal three years ago. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Financial Times
- London
- Nordic
- German
- Epstein
- Jeffrey Epstein
- Russian
ALSO READ
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein sex abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein sex abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
US, UK, Germany, France express solidarity with Lithuania amid Chinese coercion
UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine - Truss