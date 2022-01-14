PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Prince Andrew to lose royal titles in latest fallout from Epstein ties https://on.ft.com/3trHhmu - German prosecutors file first charges in Wirecard fraud https://on.ft.com/3fjG1JQ

- France eases ban on travellers from the UK https://on.ft.com/3nlX0iP - Google bets on return to office with $1 bln purchase of London building https://on.ft.com/3zXmFn5

- Nordea bank picks former RBS chief Stephen Hester as next chair https://on.ft.com/3nrPaEF Overview

- Prince Andrew is to stop using the title "his royal highness" and lose his role as a royal patron to scores of organisations as controversy continues over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. - A former business associate of ex-Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek has become the first person to be charged by German prosecutors over the multibillion-euro fraud at the once high-flying payments company.

- France has lifted most of its restrictions on vaccinated travellers from the UK, which will pave the way for tourists to return starting on Friday. - Google has said it will spend $1 billion to purchase its office building near London's Tottenham Court Road, in a big bet on its employees coming back to work.

- Nordea NDAFI.HE> has nominated former RBS chief executive and current easyJet chair Stephen Hester as its next chair, as the Nordic region' biggest bank continues its turnround after a Russian money-laundering scandal three years ago. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)