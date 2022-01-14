China's Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S.

China's Andon Health Co Ltd said on Friday its unit has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits.

Andon Health's unit iHealth Labs Inc has agreed to provide at-home coronavirus antigen test kits that can serve 250 million people, the company said in filing.

Also Read: China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)