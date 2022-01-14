Left Menu

China stocks end lower as property sector worries, COVID-19 weigh

China stocks closed lower on Friday, as real estate sector woes continued to weigh on investor sentiment, while recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country added to worries about the effect on the economy.

China stocks closed lower on Friday, as real estate sector woes continued to weigh on investor sentiment, while recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country added to worries about the effect on the economy. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,726.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,521.26 points.

** For the week, the CSI300 index was down 2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.6%. ** China's exports and imports grew more slowly in December, but exports came in just above expectations due to ongoing solid global demand.

** As the country battles with its latest local COVID-19 outbreaks, the eastern financial hub of Shanghai suspended some tourism activities. The tourism subindex declined 2.1%. ** "Recent COVID-19 flare-ups in a few large cities are increasing the pressure on an already slowing economy," HSBC said in a note.

** "We now expect the central bank to add more stimulus by delivering a 10bp cut in key policy rates, most likely in the medium-term lending facilities (MLF) rate, which is most relevant to the real economy," HSBC added. ** Real estate developers dropped for the fourth straight session to close down 3.5%, as more cash-strapped developers scrambled to avert defaults or raise money.

** Brokerages retreated 2.6%, with CITIC Securities down 5% following a share placement plan. Banks declined 2.3%. ** Energy stocks lost 3%, with coal miners down 3.6%.

