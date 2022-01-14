China stocks end lower as property sector worries, COVID-19 weigh

China stocks closed lower on Friday, as real estate sector woes continued to weigh on investor sentiment, while recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country added to worries about the effect on the economy. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,726.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,521.26 points.

** For the week, the CSI300 index was down 2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.6%. ** China's exports and imports grew more slowly in December, but exports came in just above expectations due to ongoing solid global demand.

** As the country battles with its latest local COVID-19 outbreaks, the eastern financial hub of Shanghai suspended some tourism activities. The tourism subindex declined 2.1%. ** "Recent COVID-19 flare-ups in a few large cities are increasing the pressure on an already slowing economy," HSBC said in a note.

** "We now expect the central bank to add more stimulus by delivering a 10bp cut in key policy rates, most likely in the medium-term lending facilities (MLF) rate, which is most relevant to the real economy," HSBC added. ** Real estate developers dropped for the fourth straight session to close down 3.5%, as more cash-strapped developers scrambled to avert defaults or raise money.

** Brokerages retreated 2.6%, with CITIC Securities down 5% following a share placement plan. Banks declined 2.3%. ** Energy stocks lost 3%, with coal miners down 3.6%.

