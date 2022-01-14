Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: SSB jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Kanker

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was injured on Friday after Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a senior police official said.

The incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm near Patkalbeda village under Rowghat police station area when a team of the SSB's 33rd battalion was out for railway line protection duty, the official told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest near its camp located in Kosronda village, located over 150 kms away from capital Raipur, Naxals detonated an IED in which a jawan sustained injuries, he said.

The injured jawan was evacuated from the spot and admitted to a hospital, he said.

The SSB's two battalions - 33rd and 28th - were deployed in Tadoki and Rowghat areas of the district since 2016 exclusively for guarding under-construction Dallirajhara (Balod district)-Rowghat (Kanker) railway project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

