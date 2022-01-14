Left Menu

UK PM's office apologises to Palace over April 2021 gatherings -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:44 IST
UK PM's office apologises to Palace over April 2021 gatherings -spokesman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office has apologised to Buckingham Palace, his spokesman said on Friday, after revelations his staff partied as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband and at a time when mixing indoors was banned.

Asked about the reports, a spokesman for Johnson said: "It is deeply regrettable this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the palace."

The spokesman also said Johnson was at his Chequers country residence on April 16, 2021, and was not invited to any gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
4
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022