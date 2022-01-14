UK PM's office apologises to Palace over April 2021 gatherings -spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office has apologised to Buckingham Palace, his spokesman said on Friday, after revelations his staff partied as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband and at a time when mixing indoors was banned.
Asked about the reports, a spokesman for Johnson said: "It is deeply regrettable this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the palace."
The spokesman also said Johnson was at his Chequers country residence on April 16, 2021, and was not invited to any gathering.
