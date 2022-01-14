Left Menu

Guj: Over 400 injured in kite-flying incidents during Uttarayan festivities

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:45 IST
At least 451 people sustained injuries in kite-flying accidents during the Uttarayan festivities in Gujarat on Friday, an official said.

Till late evening, the “108” emergency ambulance service shifted 224 people, mostly commuters on roads, to nearby hospitals after they sustained cuts on their throats and faces due to kite strings hanging in public places, it was stated.

No deaths have been reported in kite-flying accidents so far during the day, the official said.

As per a release issued by the ambulance services, of 224 people injured by kite strings, 62 cases were reported from Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 26 in Vadodara, 25 in Rajkot, 24 in Surat, nine in Bhavnagar and eight in Gandhinagar.

In all, the “108” ambulance service received 2,639 emergency calls till late evening, which was higher than the last year's count of 2,275 calls, it was stated.

Apart from the injuries caused due to kite strings, 227 persons across the state were injured after falling from terraces or from a height, mostly while flying or catching kites, the release said. The ''1962 Karuna Helpline'' ambulances attended nearly 500 injured birds, mostly pigeons, across the state during the day, it was stated.

