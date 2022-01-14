Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday committed to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero on a net basis by 2030.

The commitment, which follows similar moves by larger peers and other corporates, is in line with the Paris Climate Accord to restrict global warming to 1.5 degree celsius, as per a statement.

*** *Traya raises $2.2 million Hair loss treatment solutions startup Traya on Friday announced a USD 2.2 million (about Rs 16 crore) fundraise led by Fireside Ventures to focus on research and development activities. The fundraise, which also saw participation from existing investors Kae Capital and Whiteboard Capital, will also see investments in technology and talent, as per a statement. *** *Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai launches chatbot on Whatsapp Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Friday launched a chatbot which will offer over 80 citizen services on the popular instant messaging application Whatsapp. The chatbot called 'Mybmc Assist' will make it easier for citizens, tourists and businesses in the financial capital to access services or get their queries answered, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)