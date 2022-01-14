Left Menu

Sequent Scientific names Rajaram Narayanan as MD, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:17 IST
Sequent Scientific names Rajaram Narayanan as MD, CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Sequent Scientific, an animal health firm, on Friday said it has appointed Rajaram Narayanan as MD and CEO for five years, with effect from April 11, 2022.

Narayanan replaces Manish Gupta who has put in his papers. The company's board, pursuant to the recommendation by the nomination and remuneration committee, approved the appointment of Narayanan as the MD and CEO for five years with effect from April 11, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders, Sequent Scientific said in a regulatory filing.

Narayanan, who has served in senior leadership roles across the pharmaceutical, consumer goods and services industries, succeeds Gupta who will step down effective April 10, 2022, after serving as the company's MD and CEO for the past eight years, it added.

Narayanan served as Sanofi India MD prior to joining Sequent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022