Sequent Scientific names Rajaram Narayanan as MD, CEO

Sequent Scientific, an animal health firm, on Friday said it has appointed Rajaram Narayanan as MD and CEO for five years, with effect from April 11, 2022.

Narayanan replaces Manish Gupta who has put in his papers. The company's board, pursuant to the recommendation by the nomination and remuneration committee, approved the appointment of Narayanan as the MD and CEO for five years with effect from April 11, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders, Sequent Scientific said in a regulatory filing.

Narayanan, who has served in senior leadership roles across the pharmaceutical, consumer goods and services industries, succeeds Gupta who will step down effective April 10, 2022, after serving as the company's MD and CEO for the past eight years, it added.

Narayanan served as Sanofi India MD prior to joining Sequent.

