Navies of India and Russia conduct passing exercise in Arabian Sea

The navies of India and Russia conducted a passing exercise in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Sunday. Indian Navy's indigenously designed and built guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi exercised with Russian Federation Navy's destroyer Admiral Tributs on Friday, it mentioned.

"The exercise showcased cohesiveness and interoperability between the two navies and included tactical maneuvers, cross-deck helicopter operations, and seamanship activities," the Indian Navy's statement said. A passing exercise is done to ensure that two navies participating in it are able to smoothly coordinate and communicate in times of any disaster or war.

