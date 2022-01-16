CSC launches Yogyata app to impart skill-based vocational education to rural youth

Common Services Centers (CSC) has launched the ''Yogyata'' mobile phone application to provide vocational education and skill enhancement opportunities to youth and citizens in rural areas. The Yogyata app will leverage CSCs massive reach and penetration in the target group while providing an opportunity to access courses that add skills and educational qualifications to increase employability by offering courses like Cyber Security, CAD and 3D printing, a CSC statement said. Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has not only given an impetus to e-learning as a viable model of education but has made it a necessity. It has been our endeavour to provide quality skilling and vocational education to students and youth in rural areas.

"The Yogyata App will help in providing industry-based skills to youth in rural areas and thereby make them job-ready." The training content runs on a continuous learning mode and is a yearly subscription-based. The enrolments under the app will be carried out by the Village Level Entrepreneurs, managing the CSCs across India. ''The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire world in all its aspects. But, the rural youth are likely to experience disproportionate impact as International Labour Organisation highlights rural youth are more likely to engage in casual work, almost 40 per cent more than their urban counterparts.

"Digital platforms and access to services that create context-based learning opportunities can be a game-changer in today's context,'' Tyagi said.

