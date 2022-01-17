Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-China's Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 3.7% after rising 3.9% in November. Fixed asset investment rose 4.9% in 2021, compared with the 4.8% increase tipped by a Reuters poll and 5.2% in the first 11 months of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 07:44 IST
WRAPUP 1-China's Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

China's economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6% from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, slowing from 4.9% in the third quarter. GDP grew 8.1% in 2021, the data showed, faster than 8.0% expected by analysts.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 1.6% in October-December, compared with expectations for a 1.1% rise and a revised 0.7% gain in the previous quarter. China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but it has lost steam due to a property downturn, debt curbs and strict COVID-19 curbs which have hit consumption.

Chinese leaders have pledged more support for the economy, which is facing multiple headwinds into 2022. China's industrial output grew 4.3% in December from a year earlier, picking up from a 3.8% increase in November, official data showed.

The figure beat expectations of a 3.6% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts. However, retail sales in December missed expectations with only a 1.7% increase from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August 2020. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 3.7% after rising 3.9% in November.

Fixed asset investment rose 4.9% in 2021, compared with the 4.8% increase tipped by a Reuters poll and 5.2% in the first 11 months of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022