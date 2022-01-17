Beijing Olympics tickets will not be sold to general public due to COVID

Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on Feb 4 will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public due to COVID-19, the organising commitee said on Monday.

Organisers had already said there would not be any international spectators at the Games, as part of China's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)