MyCaptain raises USD 3 Million in Pre Series-A funding

MyCaptain, a city-based online mentoring startup on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 3 million in Pre Series-A funding, led by Ankur Capital.
The round also saw participation from IPV (Inflection Point Ventures), Firstport ventures, IIM Calcutta Angels Network, Singapore Angel Investors and other Super Angels.
This funding will be utilised to further scale course offerings, acquire more users, 4X the revenue and grow the team to further the expansion plans of the company, it said in a release.
MyCaptain, an online mentoring platform has become a platform where students can learn directly from young professionals, discover new career options and build practical skills through over 30+ Beginner to Advanced Live Cohort based courses, it said.
These courses range from Content writing, Social Media Management, Fashion Design to entrepreneurship and even Advertising.
As market leaders in the segment, MyCaptain has been able to train, mentor and facilitate monetizable outcomes for more than 150,000+ paid learners so far, coming right from metro cities like Bengaluru to small towns like Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, it added.
