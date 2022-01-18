Left Menu

MyCaptain raises USD 3 Million in Pre Series-A funding

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 12:58 IST
MyCaptain raises USD 3 Million in Pre Series-A funding
  • Country:
  • India

MyCaptain, a city-based online mentoring startup on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 3 million in Pre Series-A funding, led by Ankur Capital.

The round also saw participation from IPV (Inflection Point Ventures), Firstport ventures, IIM Calcutta Angels Network, Singapore Angel Investors and other Super Angels.

This funding will be utilised to further scale course offerings, acquire more users, 4X the revenue and grow the team to further the expansion plans of the company, it said in a release.

MyCaptain, an online mentoring platform has become a platform where students can learn directly from young professionals, discover new career options and build practical skills through over 30+ Beginner to Advanced Live Cohort based courses, it said.

These courses range from Content writing, Social Media Management, Fashion Design to entrepreneurship and even Advertising.

As market leaders in the segment, MyCaptain has been able to train, mentor and facilitate monetizable outcomes for more than 150,000+ paid learners so far, coming right from metro cities like Bengaluru to small towns like Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022