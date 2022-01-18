Left Menu

Trident Ltd posts 88 pc jump in Q3 profit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:19 IST
Trident Ltd posts 88 pc jump in Q3 profit
Textiles firm Trident Ltd on Tuesday reported an 88 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 211.09 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 112.15 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Trident Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,983.65 crore as against Rs 1,308.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,673.88 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 1,157.73 crore, it added.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

