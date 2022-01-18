Left Menu

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India Ltd chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:53 IST
Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India Ltd chief
Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Ltd as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

He has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it said.

Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is at present posted in his cadre state Bihar.

