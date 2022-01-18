U.S. FAA halts review of FedEx proposal to install A321 laser-based missile-defense system

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was withdrawing proposed conditions that could have allowed FedEx to install a laser-based missile-defense on Airbus A321-200 airplanes.

The FAA said Tuesday it "has determined that further internal study is necessary." The FAA said to avoid confusion "a comment period on a proposal that the agency is not moving forward at this time, the FAA is withdrawing the notice." FedEx did not comment Tuesday.

