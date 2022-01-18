Left Menu

U.S. FAA halts review of FedEx proposal to install A321 laser-based missile-defense system

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was withdrawing proposed conditions that could have allowed FedEx to install a laser-based missile-defense on Airbus A321-200 airplanes.

The FAA said Tuesday it "has determined that further internal study is necessary." The FAA said to avoid confusion "a comment period on a proposal that the agency is not moving forward at this time, the FAA is withdrawing the notice." FedEx did not comment Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

