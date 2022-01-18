Left Menu

Blinken to urge de-escalation in meeting with Russia's Lavrov -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:34 IST
Blinken to urge de-escalation in meeting with Russia's Lavrov -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will urge Moscow to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation on its border with Ukraine in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

The official, in a briefing with reporters, said so far Russia had done the opposite of de-escalation despite continued diplomacy and could launch an attack on Ukraine at any point, possibly between January and February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022