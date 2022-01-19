Left Menu

Wefivesoft Accelerates Growth and Announces Key Hires and Market Expansion in India

In his previous organization, he was working as the Associate Vice President for Business Development, specializing in identifying, developing new accounts, and partnership building.The expansion of the sales team has happened as Wefivesoft has launched a robust version of MarkersPro an Integrated Learning Platform ILP for the K-12 Indian market which is NEP 2020 compliant.

Wefivesoft Accelerates Growth and Announces Key Hires and Market Expansion in India
Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Wefivesoft is proud to announce its new Business Development Head – School Partnerships (India), Jitu Thomas. This leadership will empower Wefivesoft to focus on new growth strategies.

Jitu will be leading the sales team with a new forward-thinking strategy that strengthens the approach and empowers the sales professionals to excel. This key hiring reflects Wefivesoft’s vision to grow as an emerging market leader in the Ed-Tech industry as well as its expansion across the business segment.

Jitu brings overall 17+ years of leadership experience where he spent most of the time with the Ed-Tech Industry. He has also worked in Banking, Insurance, and IT sectors. In his previous organization, he was working as the Associate Vice President for Business Development, specializing in identifying, developing new accounts, and partnership building.

The expansion of the sales team has happened as Wefivesoft has launched a robust version of MarkersProan Integrated Learning Platform (ILP) for the K-12 Indian market which is NEP 2020 compliant. Wefivesoft proudly believes that the technology/future-ready product and solution will add more value to the Ed-Tech industry. Wefivesoft already has a good market share in the United States of America (USA). With MarkersPro ILP, Wefivesoft intends to reach Indian schools by Jan 2022.

To learn more about Wefivesoft’s management team, please visit the company’s website at https://wefivesoft.com/about About Wefivesoft Wefivesoft is headquartered in the USA and has its operations across PAN India. Five visionaries of individuals with a successful history of working together to build highly effective software, this team decided to focus its talents, experience, and passion for helping students achieve their greatest potential and alleviating work for educators to focus on a state-of-the-art education management system.

