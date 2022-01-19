HAL to export Advanced Light Helicopter to Mauritius

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk III) which will be used by Mauritius Police Force. The Government of Mauritius already operates HAL built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. "With this contract, HAL and Government of Mauritius have further strengthened the long standing business relations spanning over three decades," HAL said in a statement.

The agreement is in line with the Government of India's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries. The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division-HAL and OK Dabidin, Secretary of Home Affairs, Prime Minister's Office, Government of Mauritius recently at HAL's Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category. It has proven its mettle in various utility role including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad. More than 335 ALHs have been produced till date logging around 340,000 cumulative flying hours. HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure healthy serviceability of the helicopter, the statement said. (ANI)

