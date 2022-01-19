Consolidated Analytics Opens Global Centers of Excellence to Meet Growing Demand for its Next-Generation Mortgage Services Model

~ Plans to hire up to 500 mortgage and technology professionals at its India locations by year end ~ Chennai, India. January 19, 2022. Consolidated Analytics, a leading US-based mortgage services provider, today announced that it expanded its operations globally and launched two new centers of excellence in Chennai and Pune, India to support growing demand for its next generation mortgage services model. The addition of global teams and capabilities come at a time when the company’s US operations are expanding capacity to meet growing client demand for its real estate finance services and analytics.

Having increased its headcount from 25 US-based employees in 2019 to an estimated 500 employees in the US alone, Consolidated Analytics is now investing in global footprint expansion and focusing on redesigning its mortgage services delivery model to meet the changing needs of mortgage and financial services organizations facing productivity and decline resource constraints. The company aspires to hire up to 500 at its Chennai and Pune locations by year end with positions in mortgage processing, underwriting, title services, accounting, digital mortgage solutions, artificial intelligence, and IT infrastructure management.

“A highly experienced team of technology and mortgage process talent in India will help streamline and simplify cumbersome mortgage processes and maximize human capital where it counts most,” said Chief Executive Officer, Arvin Wijay. “Additionally, the digital capabilities of our India team will enable a nimbler and more intelligent mortgage services model; one that pairs a hand-selected team of onshore and offshore mortgage talent with automated workflow and tech-enablement.” Consolidated Analytics already offers its clients-tested and proven mortgage services including real estate valuation services and analytics, mortgage processing and underwriting, consulting and advisory, real estate asset management, and business process services for mortgage origination and default. In launching two India centers of excellence, the company anticipates better service, faster turnaround times, and an optimal combination of high-tech and high-touch service.

Consolidated Analytics’ India locations are headed up by Saravanan Thambusamy, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in IT infrastructure, software development and business process services. Under his leadership, Consolidated Analytics’ India teams will focus on accelerating the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics process automation (RPA) for operational excellence in due diligence and other mortgage processes.

“With a strategic presence in India, Consolidated Analytics will have access to an experienced team of mortgage professionals as well as full team of data, software, analytics and AI experts,” said Saravanan Thambusamy, President of Consolidated Analytics’ India operations. “As the mortgage and financial services industries continue to seek out tech-enabled knowledge process outsourcing partners, Consolidated Analytics’ Global Centers of Excellence will strengthen its position as the industry’s most nimble, innovative, and progressive mortgage services provider.” Consolidated Analytics’ India Centers of Excellence are currently accepting applications and sourcing candidates for multiple roles. Interested candidates can find the latest openings and submit resumes at https://www.consolidatedanalytics.com/global-india-mortgage-careers/ About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Consolidated Analytics’ leading mortgage services platform delivers value to its customers, from asset-level analyses through enterprise-wide optimization. By harnessing the power of data and technology—and by tapping into the expert insights of our multidisciplinary team—we help forward-thinking companies unlock loan and operational quality, efficiency, and performance.

Consolidated Analytics serves clients in banking, lending, servicing, and capital markets. Its solutions span across the mortgage value chain and include valuation, due diligence, business process services, consulting and advisory. For more information, visit www.consolidatedanalytics.com.

