Left Menu

Bank of America profit jumps on M&A boost, loan growth

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the bank reported revenue, net of interest expense, of $22.1 billion, up 10% from last year. Profit rose to $6.77 billion, or 82 cents per share, from $5.21 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:19 IST
Bank of America profit jumps on M&A boost, loan growth
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from loan growth and a frenetic pace of global dealmaking activity that helped drive its investment banking business.

Bank of America, along with other Main Street lenders like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co, is expected to benefit from upcoming interest rate hikes in 2022, after almost two years of rock-bottom rates that eroded the bank's income from loans. The second-largest U.S. bank by assets is more sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates than its peers, because of the composition of its balance sheet.

During the year, Bank of America's investment bank rode the global M&A boom to post healthy profits, as investment banks closed record volumes of mergers, underwrote several initial public offerings, and advised on deals involving special purpose acquisition companies. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the bank reported revenue, net of interest expense, of $22.1 billion, up 10% from last year.

Profit rose to $6.77 billion, or 82 cents per share, from $5.21 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022