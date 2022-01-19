Left Menu

Settlrs raises USD 1 mn in funding from Canbank Venture Capital, others

We believe that the innovative fintech solution being introduced in Settlrs platform would result in greater adoption of our business and contribute to streamlining the unorganised rental market, Settlrs Founder Gaurav Ranebennur said.Settlrs said it has rented out more than 35,000 assets, such as furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment and IT infrastructure, across over 50 businesses in 15 cities in India, with 25 per cent month-on-month growth in revenues.The startup allows businesses to shift from an outright purchase model to a pay-per-use model at reasonable monthly rentals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:40 IST
Settlrs raises USD 1 mn in funding from Canbank Venture Capital, others
  • Country:
  • India

B2B services rental startup Settlrs on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million (over Rs 7 crore) fund from Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd and other investors.

The startup -- incubated at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore (IIMB) -- said the other investors are Vinod Jain Family Office, MaGeHold Pte Ltd, JN Capital and an undisclosed angel investor. The company will use this fund for business expansion into other cities and to build a next-generation fintech platform that attracts and connects users and helps vendors deploy assets into the rental ecosystem seamlessly, Settlrs said in a statement. The fund would also be utilised to expand into new portfolios, it added.

''Renting as an organised business in India is in an early stage. We believe that the innovative fintech solution being introduced in Settlrs platform would result in greater adoption of our business and contribute to streamlining the unorganised rental market,'' Settlrs Founder Gaurav Ranebennur said.

Settlrs said it has rented out more than 35,000 assets, such as furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment and IT infrastructure, across over 50 businesses in 15 cities in India, with 25 per cent month-on-month growth in revenues.

The startup allows businesses to shift from an outright purchase model to a pay-per-use model at reasonable monthly rentals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022